Tá-Há 20:123 قال اهبطا منها جميعا بعضكم لبعض عدو فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن اتبع هداي فلا يضل ولا يشقى ١٢٣
Página 320 · Juz 16
قَالَ
ٱهۡبِطَا
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعَۢاۖ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَنِ
ٱتَّبَعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
يَضِلُّ
وَلَا
يَشۡقَىٰ
١٢٣
Dijo [Dios]: “¡Desciendan del Paraíso [y habiten la Tierra]! Serán enemigos unos de otros. Cuando les llegue de Mí una guía, quienes sigan Mi guía no se extraviarán [en esta vida] ni serán desdichados [en el más allá].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…