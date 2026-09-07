An-Náml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١
Página 384 · Juz 20
وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِهَٰدِي
ٱلۡعُمۡيِ
عَن
ضَلَٰلَتِهِمۡۖ
إِن
تُسۡمِعُ
إِلَّا
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
٨١
Ni puedes guiar a los ciegos [que no quieren ver] y sacarlos de su extravío. Tú solo puedes hacer que escuchen quienes creen en Mis signos y se someten a Dios [siendo musulmanes].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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