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An-Náml 27:76 ان هاذا القران يقص على بني اسراييل اكثر الذي هم فيه يختلفون ٧٦

Página 383 · Juz 20

إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
يَقُصُّ
عَلَىٰ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
٧٦
El Corán les relata a los Hijos de Israel [la respuesta] a gran parte de los asuntos sobre los que discrepaban.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidanc

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