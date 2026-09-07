An-Náml 27:70 ولا تحزن عليهم ولا تكن في ضيق مما يمكرون ٧٠
Página 383 · Juz 20
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
ضَيۡقٖ
مِّمَّا
يَمۡكُرُونَ
٧٠
No te entristezcas por ellos ni te angusties por lo que traman contra ti.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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