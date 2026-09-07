An-Náml 27:79 فتوكل على الله انك على الحق المبين ٧٩
Página 384 · Juz 20
فَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّكَ
عَلَى
ٱلۡحَقِّ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
٧٩
Encomiéndate a Dios, que tú estás en la verdad evidente.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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