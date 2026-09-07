An-Náml 27:72 قل عسى ان يكون ردف لكم بعض الذي تستعجلون ٧٢
Página 383 · Juz 20
قُلۡ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَكُونَ
رَدِفَ
لَكُم
بَعۡضُ
ٱلَّذِي
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
٧٢
Diles: “Puede ser que sea muy pronto, que esté detrás de ustedes algo de lo que piden que suceda pronto”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…