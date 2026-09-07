An-Náml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨
Página 383 · Juz 20
لَقَدۡ
وُعِدۡنَا
هَٰذَا
نَحۡنُ
وَءَابَآؤُنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٦٨
Eso ya se nos había prometido anteriormente, a nosotros y a nuestros padres. No es más que una fábula de los ancestros”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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