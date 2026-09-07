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Al-Qámar 54:9 ۞ كذبت قبلهم قوم نوح فكذبوا عبدنا وقالوا مجنون وازدجر ٩

Página 529 · Juz 27

۞ كَذَّبَتۡ
قَبۡلَهُمۡ
قَوۡمُ
نُوحٖ
فَكَذَّبُواْ
عَبۡدَنَا
وَقَالُواْ
مَجۡنُونٞ
وَٱزۡدُجِرَ
٩
Pero antes que ellos ya se había negado a creer el pueblo de Noé. Desmintieron a Mi siervo y dijeron: “Es un demente”, y lo amenazaron.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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