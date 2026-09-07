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Al-Qámar 54:10 فدعا ربه اني مغلوب فانتصر ١٠

Página 529 · Juz 27

فَدَعَا
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَغۡلُوبٞ
فَٱنتَصِرۡ
١٠
Entonces [Noé] invocó a su Señor: “¡Me han vencido, Te pido ayuda!”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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