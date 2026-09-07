Al-Qámar 54:11 ففتحنا ابواب السماء بماء منهمر ١١
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فَفَتَحۡنَآ
أَبۡوَٰبَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَآءٖ
مُّنۡهَمِرٖ
١١
Entonces abrí las puertas del cielo con un agua torrencial,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…