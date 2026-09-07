Al-Qámar 54:12 وفجرنا الارض عيونا فالتقى الماء على امر قد قدر ١٢
Página 529 · Juz 27
وَفَجَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
عُيُونٗا
فَٱلۡتَقَى
ٱلۡمَآءُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَمۡرٖ
قَدۡ
قُدِرَ
١٢
también hice brotar agua de la tierra y se encontraron las aguas[1], por un mandato que había sido decretado. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…