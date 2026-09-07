Al-Qámar 54:13 وحملناه على ذات الواح ودسر ١٣
Página 529 · Juz 27
وَحَمَلۡنَٰهُ
عَلَىٰ
ذَاتِ
أَلۡوَٰحٖ
وَدُسُرٖ
١٣
Pero a él lo transporté en una embarcación construida con tablas y clavos,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…