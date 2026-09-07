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Al-Qámar 54:14 تجري باعيننا جزاء لمن كان كفر ١٤

Página 529 · Juz 27

تَجۡرِي
بِأَعۡيُنِنَا
جَزَآءٗ
لِّمَن
كَانَ
كُفِرَ
١٤
que navegó bajo la protección de Mis ojos. Así recompensé a quien había sido rechazado[1]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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