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Al-Qámar 54:8 مهطعين الى الداع يقول الكافرون هاذا يوم عسر ٨

Página 529 · Juz 27

مُّهۡطِعِينَ
إِلَى
ٱلدَّاعِۖ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمٌ
عَسِرٞ
٨
acudiendo presurosos a la llamada del pregonero. Los que se negaron a creer exclamarán: “¡Hoy será un día difícil!”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

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Notes placeholders