Al-Qámar 54:7 خشعا ابصارهم يخرجون من الاجداث كانهم جراد منتشر ٧
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خُشَّعًا
أَبۡصَٰرُهُمۡ
يَخۡرُجُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
جَرَادٞ
مُّنتَشِرٞ
٧
saldrán de las tumbas con la mirada baja, como si fueran langostas desorientadas,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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