Al-Qámar 54:6 فتول عنهم يوم يدع الداع الى شيء نكر ٦
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فَتَوَلَّ
عَنۡهُمۡۘ
يَوۡمَ
يَدۡعُ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
نُّكُرٍ
٦
así que apártate de ellos. El día que un pregonero les convoque para algo terrible,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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