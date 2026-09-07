Al-Qámar 54:2 وان يروا اية يعرضوا ويقولوا سحر مستمر ٢
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وَإِن
يَرَوۡاْ
ءَايَةٗ
يُعۡرِضُواْ
وَيَقُولُواْ
سِحۡرٞ
مُّسۡتَمِرّٞ
٢
Pero cuando contemplaron el signo, se rehusaron a creer y dijeron: “Esto es un hechizo persistente”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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