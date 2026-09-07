Al-Qámar 54:1 اقتربت الساعة وانشق القمر ١
Página 528 · Juz 27
ٱقۡتَرَبَتِ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
وَٱنشَقَّ
ٱلۡقَمَرُ
١
El Día del Juicio está próximo, y la Luna se parte en dos[1]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during…
Which was revealed in Makkah
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