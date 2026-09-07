Al-Insán 76:9 انما نطعمكم لوجه الله لا نريد منكم جزاء ولا شكورا ٩
Página 579 · Juz 29
إِنَّمَا
نُطۡعِمُكُمۡ
لِوَجۡهِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَا
نُرِيدُ
مِنكُمۡ
جَزَآءٗ
وَلَا
شُكُورًا
٩
Dicen: “Les damos de comer simplemente porque anhelamos el rostro de Dios. En realidad no esperamos de ustedes retribución ni agradecimiento.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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