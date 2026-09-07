Al-Insán 76:11 فوقاهم الله شر ذالك اليوم ولقاهم نضرة وسرورا ١١
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فَوَقَىٰهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
شَرَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمِ
وَلَقَّىٰهُمۡ
نَضۡرَةٗ
وَسُرُورٗا
١١
Pero Dios los preservará del mal de ese día y los llenará de esplendor y alegría.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
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