Al-Insán 76:8 ويطعمون الطعام على حبه مسكينا ويتيما واسيرا ٨
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وَيُطۡعِمُونَ
ٱلطَّعَامَ
عَلَىٰ
حُبِّهِۦ
مِسۡكِينٗا
وَيَتِيمٗا
وَأَسِيرًا
٨
Y, a pesar del amor que tienen por sus bienes materiales, alimentan al pobre, al huérfano y al prisionero.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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