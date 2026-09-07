Al-Insán 76:6 عينا يشرب بها عباد الله يفجرونها تفجيرا ٦
Página 579 · Juz 29
عَيۡنٗا
يَشۡرَبُ
بِهَا
عِبَادُ
ٱللَّهِ
يُفَجِّرُونَهَا
تَفۡجِيرٗا
٦
que brotarán de un manantial siempre accesible del que solo beberán los servidores de Dios.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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