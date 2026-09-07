Al-Insán 76:7 يوفون بالنذر ويخافون يوما كان شره مستطيرا ٧
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يُوفُونَ
بِٱلنَّذۡرِ
وَيَخَافُونَ
يَوۡمٗا
كَانَ
شَرُّهُۥ
مُسۡتَطِيرٗا
٧
[Son realmente creyentes] los que cumplen sus promesas y temen el Día del Juicio, cuyo alcance será extensivo.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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