Al-Insán 76:10 انا نخاف من ربنا يوما عبوسا قمطريرا ١٠
Página 579 · Juz 29
إِنَّا
نَخَافُ
مِن
رَّبِّنَا
يَوۡمًا
عَبُوسٗا
قَمۡطَرِيرٗا
١٠
Tenemos temor de que nuestro Señor nos castigue el día [del Juicio que será] terrible y penoso”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…