Al-An’ám 6:83 وتلك حجتنا اتيناها ابراهيم على قومه نرفع درجات من نشاء ان ربك حكيم عليم ٨٣
وَتِلۡكَ
حُجَّتُنَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهَآ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
عَلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦۚ
نَرۡفَعُ
دَرَجَٰتٖ
مَّن
نَّشَآءُۗ
إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
حَكِيمٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٨٣
Esa es Mi prueba, la que concedí a Abraham para que argumentara contra su pueblo. Así elevo la condición de quien quiero; tu Señor es Sabio, Conocedor.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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