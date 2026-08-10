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Al-An’ám 6:84 ووهبنا له اسحاق ويعقوب كلا هدينا ونوحا هدينا من قبل ومن ذريته داوود وسليمان وايوب ويوسف وموسى وهارون وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ٨٤

6:84
وَوَهَبۡنَا
لَهُۥٓ
إِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَۚ
كُلًّا
هَدَيۡنَاۚ
وَنُوحًا
هَدَيۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَمِن
ذُرِّيَّتِهِۦ
دَاوُۥدَ
وَسُلَيۡمَٰنَ
وَأَيُّوبَ
وَيُوسُفَ
وَمُوسَىٰ
وَهَٰرُونَۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٨٤
Lo agracié [a Abraham] con Isaac y [a este con] Jacob, a quienes concedí la guía. A Noé también lo había guiado en la antigüedad. Y de sus descendientes [también guie] a David, Salomón, Job, José, Moisés y Aarón. Así es como recompenso a los que hacen el bien.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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Ibrahim Receives the News of Ishaq and Ya`qub During His Old Age

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