Al-An’ám 6:84 ووهبنا له اسحاق ويعقوب كلا هدينا ونوحا هدينا من قبل ومن ذريته داوود وسليمان وايوب ويوسف وموسى وهارون وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ٨٤
وَوَهَبۡنَا
لَهُۥٓ
إِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَۚ
كُلًّا
هَدَيۡنَاۚ
وَنُوحًا
هَدَيۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَمِن
ذُرِّيَّتِهِۦ
دَاوُۥدَ
وَسُلَيۡمَٰنَ
وَأَيُّوبَ
وَيُوسُفَ
وَمُوسَىٰ
وَهَٰرُونَۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٨٤
Lo agracié [a Abraham] con Isaac y [a este con] Jacob, a quienes concedí la guía. A Noé también lo había guiado en la antigüedad. Y de sus descendientes [también guie] a David, Salomón, Job, José, Moisés y Aarón. Así es como recompenso a los que hacen el bien.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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