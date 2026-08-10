Al-An’ám 6:87 ومن ابايهم وذرياتهم واخوانهم واجتبيناهم وهديناهم الى صراط مستقيم ٨٧
وَمِنۡ
ءَابَآئِهِمۡ
وَذُرِّيَّٰتِهِمۡ
وَإِخۡوَٰنِهِمۡۖ
وَٱجۡتَبَيۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَهَدَيۡنَٰهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
صِرَٰطٖ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٖ
٨٧
También distinguí a algunos de sus antepasados, descendientes y hermanos. Los elegí y los guie por el sendero recto.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Ibrahim Receives the News of Ishaq and Ya`qub During His Old Age
Allah states that after Ibrahim became old and he, and his wife, Sarah, lost hope of having children, He gave them Ishaq. The angels came to Ibrahim on their way to the people of Prophet Lut (to destroy them) and they delivered the good…
Ibrahim Receives the News of Ishaq and Ya`qub During His Old Age
Allah states that after Ibrahim became old and he, and his wife, Sarah, lost hope of h…