Al-An’ám 6:90 اولايك الذين هدى الله فبهداهم اقتده قل لا اسالكم عليه اجرا ان هو الا ذكرى للعالمين ٩٠
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
هَدَى
ٱللَّهُۖ
فَبِهُدَىٰهُمُ
ٱقۡتَدِهۡۗ
قُل
لَّآ
أَسۡـَٔلُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
أَجۡرًاۖ
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
ذِكۡرَىٰ
لِلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٩٠
Ellos son los que Dios ha guiado, sigue su ejemplo. Y diles [a los que te rechazan]: “No les pido remuneración alguna a cambio, este es un Mensaje para todo el universo”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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