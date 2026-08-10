Al-An’ám 6:88 ذالك هدى الله يهدي به من يشاء من عباده ولو اشركوا لحبط عنهم ما كانوا يعملون ٨٨
ذَٰلِكَ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦۚ
وَلَوۡ
أَشۡرَكُواْ
لَحَبِطَ
عَنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٨
Esa es la guía de Dios, guía con ella a quien Él quiere de entre Sus siervos. Pero si Le hubieran asociado divinidades [en la adoración] a Dios, todas sus obras no habrían valido de nada.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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