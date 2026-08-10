Al-An’ám 6:89 اولايك الذين اتيناهم الكتاب والحكم والنبوة فان يكفر بها هاولاء فقد وكلنا بها قوما ليسوا بها بكافرين ٨٩
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡحُكۡمَ
وَٱلنُّبُوَّةَۚ
فَإِن
يَكۡفُرۡ
بِهَا
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
فَقَدۡ
وَكَّلۡنَا
بِهَا
قَوۡمٗا
لَّيۡسُواْ
بِهَا
بِكَٰفِرِينَ
٨٩
A ellos les revelé los Libros y los agracié con la sabiduría y la profecía. Pero si algunos no creen, [sepan que] he enviado este mensaje a otro pueblo que no dejará de creer en él.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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