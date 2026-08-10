Al-An’ám 6:82 الذين امنوا ولم يلبسوا ايمانهم بظلم اولايك لهم الامن وهم مهتدون ٨٢
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَلَمۡ
يَلۡبِسُوٓاْ
إِيمَٰنَهُم
بِظُلۡمٍ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡأَمۡنُ
وَهُم
مُّهۡتَدُونَ
٨٢
Quienes crean y no desacrediten su fe cometiendo la injusticia de asociar divinidades a Dios, estarán a salvo, porque son los bien guiados.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
أَتُحَاجُّونِّى فِى اللَّهِ وَقَدْ هَدَانِى
(Do you dispute with me about Allah while He has guided me). The Ayah means, do you argue with me about Allah, other than Whom there is no god worthy of worship, while He has guided me to the Truth and made me aware of it Therefore, how can I ever consider…
أَتُحَاجُّونِّى فِى اللَّهِ وَقَدْ هَدَانِى
(Do you dispute with me about Allah while He has guided me). The Ayah means, do you argue with me about All…