Al-An’ám 6:81 وكيف اخاف ما اشركتم ولا تخافون انكم اشركتم بالله ما لم ينزل به عليكم سلطانا فاي الفريقين احق بالامن ان كنتم تعلمون ٨١
وَكَيۡفَ
أَخَافُ
مَآ
أَشۡرَكۡتُمۡ
وَلَا
تَخَافُونَ
أَنَّكُمۡ
أَشۡرَكۡتُم
بِٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَمۡ
يُنَزِّلۡ
بِهِۦ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
سُلۡطَٰنٗاۚ
فَأَيُّ
ٱلۡفَرِيقَيۡنِ
أَحَقُّ
بِٱلۡأَمۡنِۖ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨١
¿Por qué iba a tener temor de sus ídolos siendo que ustedes no tienen temor de Dios y Le asocian divinidades sin que se les haya revelado ningún fundamento para ello? ¿Quién entre ustedes y yo tiene más motivo para sentirse seguro [de Dios]? Respondan, si es que saben”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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