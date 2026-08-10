Al-An’ám 6:26 وهم ينهون عنه ويناون عنه وان يهلكون الا انفسهم وما يشعرون ٢٦
وَهُمۡ
يَنۡهَوۡنَ
عَنۡهُ
وَيَنۡـَٔوۡنَ
عَنۡهُۖ
وَإِن
يُهۡلِكُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٢٦
Le prohíben a la gente [seguir el mensaje] y se apartan ellos mismos, pero sin darse cuenta solo se perjudican a sí mismos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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