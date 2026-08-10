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Al-An’ám 6:26 وهم ينهون عنه ويناون عنه وان يهلكون الا انفسهم وما يشعرون ٢٦

6:26
وَهُمۡ
يَنۡهَوۡنَ
عَنۡهُ
وَيَنۡـَٔوۡنَ
عَنۡهُۖ
وَإِن
يُهۡلِكُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٢٦
Le prohíben a la gente [seguir el mensaje] y se apartan ellos mismos, pero sin darse cuenta solo se perjudican a sí mismos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Polythiests Shall be Questioned About the Shirk They Committed

About the polytheists, Allah said:

وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعاً

(And on the Day when We shall gather them all together,) This is on the Day of Resurrection, when He will ask them about the idols and rivals that they worshipped instead

The Polythiests Shall be Questioned About the Shirk They Committed

About the polytheists, Allah said:

وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعاً

(And on the Day when

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