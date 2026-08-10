Al-An’ám 6:21 ومن اظلم ممن افترى على الله كذبا او كذب باياته انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢١
وَمَنۡ
أَظۡلَمُ
مِمَّنِ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبًا
أَوۡ
كَذَّبَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢١
¿Acaso existe alguien más injusto que quien atribuye a Dios sus falsos inventos, o quien desmiente Su Palabra? Los injustos jamás prosperarán.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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