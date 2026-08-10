Al-An’ám 6:20 الذين اتيناهم الكتاب يعرفونه كما يعرفون ابناءهم الذين خسروا انفسهم فهم لا يومنون ٢٠
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
يَعۡرِفُونَهُۥ
كَمَا
يَعۡرِفُونَ
أَبۡنَآءَهُمُۘ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٢٠
Aquellos a quienes les envié anteriormente el Libro [judíos y cristianos] reconocen [la profecía de Mujámmad] como reconocen a sus propios hijos, pero los que se han desviado a sí mismos se niegan a creer.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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