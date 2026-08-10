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Al-An’ám 6:20 الذين اتيناهم الكتاب يعرفونه كما يعرفون ابناءهم الذين خسروا انفسهم فهم لا يومنون ٢٠

6:20
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
يَعۡرِفُونَهُۥ
كَمَا
يَعۡرِفُونَ
أَبۡنَآءَهُمُۘ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٢٠
Aquellos a quienes les envié anteriormente el Libro [judíos y cristianos] reconocen [la profecía de Mujámmad] como reconocen a sus propios hijos, pero los que se han desviado a sí mismos se niegan a creer.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah is the Irresistible, Able to Bring Benefit and Protect from Harm

Allah states that He Alone brings benefit or harm, and that He does what He wills with His creatures, none can resist His judgment or prevent what He decrees,

وَإِن يَمْسَسْكَ اللَّهُ بِضُرٍّ فَلاَ كَـشِفَ لَهُ إِلاَّ هُوَ وَإِن يَ

Allah is the Irresistible, Able to Bring Benefit and Protect from Harm

Allah states that He Alone brings benefit or harm, and that He does what He will

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