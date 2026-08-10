Al-An’ám 6:19 قل اي شيء اكبر شهادة قل الله شهيد بيني وبينكم واوحي الي هاذا القران لانذركم به ومن بلغ اينكم لتشهدون ان مع الله الهة اخرى قل لا اشهد قل انما هو الاه واحد وانني بريء مما تشركون ١٩
قُلۡ
أَيُّ
شَيۡءٍ
أَكۡبَرُ
شَهَٰدَةٗۖ
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُۖ
شَهِيدُۢ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكُمۡۚ
وَأُوحِيَ
إِلَيَّ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانُ
لِأُنذِرَكُم
بِهِۦ
وَمَنۢ
بَلَغَۚ
أَئِنَّكُمۡ
لَتَشۡهَدُونَ
أَنَّ
مَعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ءَالِهَةً
أُخۡرَىٰۚ
قُل
لَّآ
أَشۡهَدُۚ
قُلۡ
إِنَّمَا
هُوَ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞ
وَإِنَّنِي
بَرِيٓءٞ
مِّمَّا
تُشۡرِكُونَ
١٩
Pregúntales: “¿Quién es el testigo más creíble?” Di: “Dios es testigo [de la diferencia] entre ustedes y yo. Me ha sido revelado este Corán para advertirles con él a todos aquellos que les llegue el Mensaje. ¿Acaso darían testimonio de que existen otras divinidades junto con Dios?” Diles: “Yo no lo haré”. Diles: “Él es la única divinidad, y soy inocente de lo que ustedes Le asocian cometiendo idolatría”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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