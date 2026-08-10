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Al-An’ám 6:24 انظر كيف كذبوا على انفسهم وضل عنهم ما كانوا يفترون ٢٤

6:24
ٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
كَذَبُواْ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَنفُسِهِمۡۚ
وَضَلَّ
عَنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡتَرُونَ
٢٤
Mira cómo se desmienten a sí mismos, finalmente los desvió aquello que inventaron.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Polythiests Shall be Questioned About the Shirk They Committed

About the polytheists, Allah said:

وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعاً

(And on the Day when We shall gather them all together,) This is on the Day of Resurrection, when He will ask them about the idols and rivals that they worshipped instead

The Polythiests Shall be Questioned About the Shirk They Committed

About the polytheists, Allah said:

وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعاً

(And on the Day when

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