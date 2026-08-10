Al-An’ám 6:23 ثم لم تكن فتنتهم الا ان قالوا والله ربنا ما كنا مشركين ٢٣
ثُمَّ
لَمۡ
تَكُن
فِتۡنَتُهُمۡ
إِلَّآ
أَن
قَالُواْ
وَٱللَّهِ
رَبِّنَا
مَا
كُنَّا
مُشۡرِكِينَ
٢٣
Entonces en su confusión dirán: “¡Juramos por Dios, nuestro Señor, que no Le atribuíamos divinidad a nada junto con Él!”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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