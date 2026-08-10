Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Al-An’ám 6:23 ثم لم تكن فتنتهم الا ان قالوا والله ربنا ما كنا مشركين ٢٣

6:23
ثُمَّ
لَمۡ
تَكُن
فِتۡنَتُهُمۡ
إِلَّآ
أَن
قَالُواْ
وَٱللَّهِ
رَبِّنَا
مَا
كُنَّا
مُشۡرِكِينَ
٢٣
Entonces en su confusión dirán: “¡Juramos por Dios, nuestro Señor, que no Le atribuíamos divinidad a nada junto con Él!”
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Polythiests Shall be Questioned About the Shirk They Committed

About the polytheists, Allah said:

وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعاً

(And on the Day when We shall gather them all together,) This is on the Day of Resurrection, when He will ask them about the idols and rivals that they worshipped instead

The Polythiests Shall be Questioned About the Shirk They Committed

About the polytheists, Allah said:

وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعاً

(And on the Day when

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders