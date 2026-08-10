Al-An’ám 6:25 ومنهم من يستمع اليك وجعلنا على قلوبهم اكنة ان يفقهوه وفي اذانهم وقرا وان يروا كل اية لا يومنوا بها حتى اذا جاءوك يجادلونك يقول الذين كفروا ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٢٥
وَمِنۡهُم
مَّن
يَسۡتَمِعُ
إِلَيۡكَۖ
وَجَعَلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قُلُوبِهِمۡ
أَكِنَّةً
أَن
يَفۡقَهُوهُ
وَفِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِمۡ
وَقۡرٗاۚ
وَإِن
يَرَوۡاْ
كُلَّ
ءَايَةٖ
لَّا
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
بِهَاۖ
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُوكَ
يُجَٰدِلُونَكَ
يَقُولُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٢٥
Hay entre ellos quienes [parece] que te prestan atención [cuando recitas el Corán], pero [a causa de su incredulidad] he puesto sobre sus corazones un velo y he ensordecido sus oídos, por ello no pueden comprenderlo. Aunque vieran toda clase de signos, no creerían. Se presentan ante ti solo para debatirte, y dicen: “Esto no es más que una fábula de los antiguos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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