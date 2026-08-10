Al-An’ám 6:22 ويوم نحشرهم جميعا ثم نقول للذين اشركوا اين شركاوكم الذين كنتم تزعمون ٢٢
وَيَوۡمَ
نَحۡشُرُهُمۡ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
نَقُولُ
لِلَّذِينَ
أَشۡرَكُوٓاْ
أَيۡنَ
شُرَكَآؤُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كُنتُمۡ
تَزۡعُمُونَ
٢٢
El día que los resucitemos a todos y le sea dicho a quienes asociaron divinidades a Dios: “¿Dónde están ahora aquellos que en sus fantasías eran socios de Dios en la divinidad?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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