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Al-An’ám 6:22 ويوم نحشرهم جميعا ثم نقول للذين اشركوا اين شركاوكم الذين كنتم تزعمون ٢٢

6:22
وَيَوۡمَ
نَحۡشُرُهُمۡ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
نَقُولُ
لِلَّذِينَ
أَشۡرَكُوٓاْ
أَيۡنَ
شُرَكَآؤُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كُنتُمۡ
تَزۡعُمُونَ
٢٢
El día que los resucitemos a todos y le sea dicho a quienes asociaron divinidades a Dios: “¿Dónde están ahora aquellos que en sus fantasías eran socios de Dios en la divinidad?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Polythiests Shall be Questioned About the Shirk They Committed

About the polytheists, Allah said:

وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعاً

(And on the Day when We shall gather them all together,) This is on the Day of Resurrection, when He will ask them about the idols and rivals that they worshipped instead

The Polythiests Shall be Questioned About the Shirk They Committed

About the polytheists, Allah said:

وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعاً

(And on the Day when

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