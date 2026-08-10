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Al-An’ám 6:27 ولو ترى اذ وقفوا على النار فقالوا يا ليتنا نرد ولا نكذب بايات ربنا ونكون من المومنين ٢٧

6:27
وَلَوۡ
تَرَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
وُقِفُواْ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّارِ
فَقَالُواْ
يَٰلَيۡتَنَا
نُرَدُّ
وَلَا
نُكَذِّبَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
رَبِّنَا
وَنَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٧
Si los vieras cuando sean detenidos ante el Fuego y digan: “¡Ojalá pudiéramos volver [a la vida mundanal], para no desmentir la palabra de nuestro Señor y ser de los creyentes!”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Wishes and Hopes Do Not Help One When He Sees the Torment

Allah mentions the condition of the disbelievers when they are made to stand before the Fire on the Day of Resurrection and witness its chains and restraints, along with seeing the horrible, momentous conditions in the Fire with their own eyes

Wishes and Hopes Do Not Help One When He Sees the Torment

Allah mentions the condition of the disbelievers when they are made to stand before the Fire

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