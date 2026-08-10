Al-An’ám 6:30 ولو ترى اذ وقفوا على ربهم قال اليس هاذا بالحق قالوا بلى وربنا قال فذوقوا العذاب بما كنتم تكفرون ٣٠
وَلَوۡ
تَرَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
وُقِفُواْ
عَلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡۚ
قَالَ
أَلَيۡسَ
هَٰذَا
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
قَالُواْ
بَلَىٰ
وَرَبِّنَاۚ
قَالَ
فَذُوقُواْ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
٣٠
Si los vieras cuando sean llevados ante su Señor y se les diga: “¿Acaso no es ahora verdad [la Resurrección y el Juicio Final]?” Responderán: “¡Sí, por Dios!” Pero entonces se les dirá: “Sufran el castigo por haber negado la verdad”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Wishes and Hopes Do Not Help One When He Sees the Torment
Allah mentions the condition of the disbelievers when they are made to stand before the Fire…