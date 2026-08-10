Al-An’ám 6:29 وقالوا ان هي الا حياتنا الدنيا وما نحن بمبعوثين ٢٩
وَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هِيَ
إِلَّا
حَيَاتُنَا
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِمَبۡعُوثِينَ
٢٩
Y dicen: “No hay vida después de la muerte, jamás seremos resucitados”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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