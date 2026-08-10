Al-An’ám 6:31 قد خسر الذين كذبوا بلقاء الله حتى اذا جاءتهم الساعة بغتة قالوا يا حسرتنا على ما فرطنا فيها وهم يحملون اوزارهم على ظهورهم الا ساء ما يزرون ٣١
قَدۡ
خَسِرَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَذَّبُواْ
بِلِقَآءِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءَتۡهُمُ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
بَغۡتَةٗ
قَالُواْ
يَٰحَسۡرَتَنَا
عَلَىٰ
مَا
فَرَّطۡنَا
فِيهَا
وَهُمۡ
يَحۡمِلُونَ
أَوۡزَارَهُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
ظُهُورِهِمۡۚ
أَلَا
سَآءَ
مَا
يَزِرُونَ
٣١
Los desventurados serán quienes hayan desmentido el encuentro con Dios. Y cuando les llegue por sorpresa la hora [de la Resurrección] dirán: “¡Qué desventurados! ¡Cómo desperdiciamos nuestra vida!” Cargarán con sus pecados sobre sus espaldas. ¡Con que pésima carga irán [al Juicio]!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah describes the regret of the disbelievers when facing Him, and their disappointment at the commencement, along with theirsorrow for not performing good deeds and for their evil deeds
This is why Allah said,
حَتَّى إِذَا جَآءَتْهُمُ السَّاعَةُ بَغْتَةً قَالُواْ يحَسْرَتَنَا عَلَى مَا فَرَّطْنَا ف…