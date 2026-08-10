Al-An’ám 6:34 ولقد كذبت رسل من قبلك فصبروا على ما كذبوا واوذوا حتى اتاهم نصرنا ولا مبدل لكلمات الله ولقد جاءك من نبا المرسلين ٣٤
وَلَقَدۡ
كُذِّبَتۡ
رُسُلٞ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
فَصَبَرُواْ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
كُذِّبُواْ
وَأُوذُواْ
حَتَّىٰٓ
أَتَىٰهُمۡ
نَصۡرُنَاۚ
وَلَا
مُبَدِّلَ
لِكَلِمَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَلَقَدۡ
جَآءَكَ
مِن
نَّبَإِيْ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٣٤
Antes de ti [también] fueron desmentidos otros Mensajeros. Ellos soportaron con paciencia que los desmintieran y hostigaran hasta que les llegó Mi auxilio. Porque no hay poder que pueda alterar [el cumplimiento de] las promesas de Dios. Te he relatado las historias de los Mensajeros [para consolar tu corazón].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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