Al-An’ám 6:35 وان كان كبر عليك اعراضهم فان استطعت ان تبتغي نفقا في الارض او سلما في السماء فتاتيهم باية ولو شاء الله لجمعهم على الهدى فلا تكونن من الجاهلين ٣٥
وَإِن
كَانَ
كَبُرَ
عَلَيۡكَ
إِعۡرَاضُهُمۡ
فَإِنِ
ٱسۡتَطَعۡتَ
أَن
تَبۡتَغِيَ
نَفَقٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَوۡ
سُلَّمٗا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَتَأۡتِيَهُم
بِـَٔايَةٖۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَجَمَعَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡهُدَىٰۚ
فَلَا
تَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٥
Te entristece que se nieguen a creer, pues aunque buscaras una entrada a [las profundidades de] la Tierra o una escalera al cielo para traer una señal, no podrías hacerlos creer. Si Dios hubiera querido los habría guiado a todos. No te deprimas a causa de los que no creen.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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