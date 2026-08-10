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Al-An’ám 6:36 ۞ انما يستجيب الذين يسمعون والموتى يبعثهم الله ثم اليه يرجعون ٣٦

6:36
۞ إِنَّمَا
يَسۡتَجِيبُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَسۡمَعُونَۘ
وَٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
يَبۡعَثُهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
يُرۡجَعُونَ
٣٦
Solo responden [a tu llamado] los que escuchan, pero a los muertos [de corazón] Dios los resucitará y ante Él comparecerán.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Comforting the Prophet

Allah comforts the Prophet in his grief over his people's denial and defiance of him,

قَدْ نَعْلَمُ إِنَّهُ لَيَحْزُنُكَ الَّذِى يَقُولُونَ

(We know indeed the grief which their words cause you;) meaning, We know about their denial of you and your sadness and sorrow for them. All

Comforting the Prophet

Allah comforts the Prophet in his grief over his people's denial and defiance of him,

قَدْ نَعْلَمُ إِنَّهُ لَيَحْزُنُكَ الَّذِى

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