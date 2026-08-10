Al-An’ám 6:40 قل ارايتكم ان اتاكم عذاب الله او اتتكم الساعة اغير الله تدعون ان كنتم صادقين ٤٠
قُلۡ
أَرَءَيۡتَكُمۡ
إِنۡ
أَتَىٰكُمۡ
عَذَابُ
ٱللَّهِ
أَوۡ
أَتَتۡكُمُ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
أَغَيۡرَ
ٱللَّهِ
تَدۡعُونَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٤٠
Diles: “Si les llegara el castigo de Dios o los sorprendiera la Hora [del comienzo del fin del mundo], ¿invocarían a otro en lugar de Dios? Respondan con sinceridad”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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