Al-An’ám 6:38 وما من دابة في الارض ولا طاير يطير بجناحيه الا امم امثالكم ما فرطنا في الكتاب من شيء ثم الى ربهم يحشرون ٣٨
وَمَا
مِن
دَآبَّةٖ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَا
طَٰٓئِرٖ
يَطِيرُ
بِجَنَاحَيۡهِ
إِلَّآ
أُمَمٌ
أَمۡثَالُكُمۚ
مَّا
فَرَّطۡنَا
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مِن
شَيۡءٖۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡ
يُحۡشَرُونَ
٣٨
[Y es un milagro de la creación que] no hay criatura que camine en la tierra o vuele con sus dos alas que no forme una comunidad igual que ustedes. No he omitido nada en el Libro. Todos [los seres humanos] serán resucitados ante su Señor [el Día del Juicio].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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