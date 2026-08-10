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Al-An’ám 6:38 وما من دابة في الارض ولا طاير يطير بجناحيه الا امم امثالكم ما فرطنا في الكتاب من شيء ثم الى ربهم يحشرون ٣٨

6:38
وَمَا
مِن
دَآبَّةٖ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَا
طَٰٓئِرٖ
يَطِيرُ
بِجَنَاحَيۡهِ
إِلَّآ
أُمَمٌ
أَمۡثَالُكُمۚ
مَّا
فَرَّطۡنَا
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مِن
شَيۡءٖۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡ
يُحۡشَرُونَ
٣٨
[Y es un milagro de la creación que] no hay criatura que camine en la tierra o vuele con sus dos alas que no forme una comunidad igual que ustedes. No he omitido nada en el Libro. Todos [los seres humanos] serán resucitados ante su Señor [el Día del Juicio].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Idolators Ask for a Miracle

Allah states that the idolators used to proclaim, "Why does not (Muhammad) bring an Ayah from his Lord," meaning, a miracle of their choice! They would sometimes say,

لَن نُّؤْمِنَ لَكَ حَتَّى تَفْجُرَ لَنَا مِنَ الاٌّرْضِ يَنْبُوعًا

("We shall not believe in you, until

The Idolators Ask for a Miracle

Allah states that the idolators used to proclaim, "Why does not (Muhammad) bring an Ayah from his Lord," meaning, a mir

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