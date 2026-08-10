Al-An’ám 6:41 بل اياه تدعون فيكشف ما تدعون اليه ان شاء وتنسون ما تشركون ٤١
بَلۡ
إِيَّاهُ
تَدۡعُونَ
فَيَكۡشِفُ
مَا
تَدۡعُونَ
إِلَيۡهِ
إِن
شَآءَ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
مَا
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٤١
Es Él a Quien invocan cuando los azota un mal, ahí se olvidan de las divinidades que Le asocian. Y Dios, si Él quiere, es Quien puede librarlos del mal.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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